Roma and Christina to perform at Suffolk Remembers seafront memorial event

Published: 8:00 AM May 23, 2021

Roma Manteiga Nicolson is following in Ed Sheeran's footsteps by attending the same college that he did - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Two top Suffolk singers will lead the musical performance at the St Elizabeth Hospice’s Suffolk Remembers 2021 memorial event, it has been announced.

Christina Johnston and Roma Manteiga-Nicholson will sing at the event on Felixstowe seafront, when 5,000 candles will be lit as hundreds of people gather to remember their loved ones.

The event will take place on June 21, coinciding with Suffolk Day 2021, and those attending will be asked to adhere to government guidelines for Covid-19.

St Elizabeth Hospice's Suffolk Remembers event is set to go ahead as usual this year - Credit: James Wilmott/St Elizabeth Hospice

The memorial event will be hosted near to the Spa Pavilion, with the Suffolk community coming together with the hospice, alongside Mayor of Felixstowe Mark Jepson, to remember loved ones who are no longer with us.

“Suffolk Remembers is perhaps more poignant this year than ever before, dealing with loss at any time can be incredibly challenging but the last year has seen more people losing their fight for life than in generations,” said Mr Jepson.

“Having an opportunity to remember family and friends I am sure brings great comfort. I know people who light a candle every year for loved ones who died a few years ago and this demonstrates the strength of this lovely memorial event.”

As part of Suffolk Remembers 2021, sponsored by East of England Co-op Funeral Services, the whole community is invited to dedicate a candle to be displayed in memory of a loved one, even if they have not previously been under the hospice’s care.

With each dedicated candle supporters are encouraged to make a donation to the independent Suffolk charity, which every year cares for more than 3,000 patients, living with a progressive or life-limiting illness.

The event normally sees 5,000 candles light up Felixstowe seafront - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Between 9pm and 10pm there will be musical performances from Ipswich singer, Roma Manteiga-Nicholson, and well-known soprano Christina Johnston, as well as an opportunity for the public to see the first statue for St Elizabeth Hospice’s 2022 fundraising art trail the Big Hoot Ipswich, ‘A Hoot to Suffolk, designed by local artist Angie Ashford.

Roma Manteiga-Nicholson said: "I'm extremely excited to be performing at Suffolk Remembers 2021 for St Elizabeth Hospice. The hospice provides comfort and care for patients and families and I've supported them by fundraising at events for the last three years and volunteering recently at their Zest charity shop, which raises funds for their young adult service.”

Christina Johnston, who will also be lighting candles in dedication to her father, grandfather and grandmother at Suffolk Remembers 2021, added: “These past, more than 12 months have been such a difficult time for families to be able to say their goodbyes in the normal way.

Suffolk-based, international opera singer Christina Johnston who is streaming a series of weekly concerts from her home studio during lockdown Photo: Arthur Koff - Credit: Archant

“Being from Framlingham myself and experiencing the immense support and help from St Elizabeth Hospice with my own family members in the past, I know how vital the work of St Elizabeth Hospice is and how much they provide families during terribly difficult times, this year more than ever.

“It will be such an honour for me to be part of this very special event of the lighting of the candles in memory of our dear loved ones who are no longer with us. It is a really moving and beautiful occasion to dedicate to the ones we love who can no longer stand beside us but who are imbedded deep within our hearts.”

Each dedication will also feature a photo and a message to a loved one which will be included in the Suffolk Remembers’ online gallery and a physical electric candle will be added to the hospice’s physical event display.

All the Suffolk Remembers’ candles will remain on the seafront until June 25, so those unable to attend the memorial can still come to make their dedications and reflect throughout the week, while the event will also be broadcast virtually on the hospice’s Youtube channel, live on the night for those who are unable to attend in person.

Pauline Donkin, head of individual giving and supporter care at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “It is a special event to celebrate and share stories of those being remembered as well as a chance to meet new people who are also making their dedications. At Suffolk Remembers you won’t be alone, the candle you light to remember someone special will shine brightly along with the memories of thousands from across our region, as the community joins together.”

To dedicate a candle and to find out further information about Suffolk Remembers visit suffolkremembers.stelizabethhospice.org.uk, email fundraising@stelizabethhospice.org.uk or call 01473 723600.



