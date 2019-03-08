Community Action Suffolk names community champion as new head

Christine Abraham has been announced as the new CEO of Community Action Suffolk. Pictures: COMMUNITY ACTION SUFFOLK Archant

A community champion from Ipswich has been announced as the new chief executive of local charity Community Action Suffolk.

Christine Abraham, 56, has spent the last 20 years taking lead on community projects as well as working for Suffolk police before joining the charity in 2013.

She said: “Here in Suffolk, we’re providing a great example of how much the world of charity and volunteer structures really can change lives for the better, improve neighbourhoods – and fill gaps in provision where it matters most.

“My intention is to really build on the work Community Action Suffolk has achieved in recent years and to make sure that more and more people are made aware of the sector’s efforts and accomplishments.”

She has also called for more people to recognise the value of volunteering and community engagement, as well as stressing the achievements and contributions voluntuary organisations make to the local economy.