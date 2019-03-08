5 cosy Airbnb's to get you in the Christmas spirit

The log cabin is cosy with a log fire and it's own hot tub, just outside Colchester.

Easthorpe Retreat

This perfect log cabin at Easthorpe Retreat near Colchester has its own hot tub.

Just three miles outside of Colchester this is the perfect Christmas getaway.

The log cabin boasts its very own hot tub and traditional log fire which makes it the ideal place to return to after a long day of exploring the local area. It has an open plan living space with a smart TV and a fitted kitchen area.

How much is it?

The average cost is £148 per night, accommodating two people.

Where is it?

Easthorpe Retreat is situated near to Alberton Reservoir, which is the fourth largest artificial body of water in England.

Colchester Castle and the zoo are just three miles down the road - perfect weekend activities.

Find out more about the Easthorpe retreat here.

Christmas Cottage, Southwold

Fittingly named the 'Christmas Cottage', this snug home with period features makes the perfect place to wrap-up in blankets with a hot chocolate.

Christmas Cottage in Southwold.

Set close to the heart of Southwold, the cosy hideaway has been called "warm and welcoming" by reviewers with a "very well stocked kitchen and under floor heating".

It's just half a mile from the nearest beach and amenities - and it's pet-friendly.

How much is it?

There is a minimum stay of two nights, costing £568 for two guests and you can usually add a third night at no additional cost.

Where is it?

It's in the centre of Southwold, 322 metres away from bars, 483 metres from a grocery store and 805 metres from the sea.

Find out more here.

Bramble lodge, The Orchard, Hadleigh

It is one of three luxury lodges nestled within Cherry Orchard - sleeping four people and opening its doors onto stunning views.

It boats its own hot-tub, a large decking area, and outside seating and sun loungers.

Bramble Lodge, The Orchard, Hadleigh.

The lodge is well equipped with everything you need for the perfect weekend getaway - a coffee machine, a smart TV, a log burner, and a large fridge freezer with an ice dispenser.

How much is it?

There is a minimum stay of two nights, costing £485 for two guests.

Where is it?

It's just a 20 minute walk from the town of Hadleigh, where there are a range of shops, pubs and restaurants.

More information can be found here.

The Piggery, Hemingstone

The Piggery, which is found at Retreat East, is a romantic barn for a couple looking to escape from the rigours of modern life.

It boasts a one-bedroom barn, with beautiful original features and flashes of colour throughout - juxtaposed against a former 16th-century dairy farm and rural backdrop.

You will also have full access to the wellness facilities on site - including an outdoor hot tub, the gym, a steam room, and sauna room.

The Piggery in Hemingstone.

How much is it?

There is a minimum stay of two nights, costing £635 for two guests.

Where is it?

The Piggery barn is situated at Retreat East, at Brick Kiln Farm in Suffolk.

Read more here.

The Barns at Butley, Woodbridge

This is the perfect space to celebrate Christmas in a large group as it provides luxury en-suite accommodation for up to 20 guests, nestled in the Suffolk countryside and close to the coast.

Orfold and Aldeburgh are both within easy reach and there is exclusive use of a fitness and a Yoga studio, with an indoor endless pool.

Guests called it a "superb, stunning and idyllic property".

How much is it?

The Barns at Butley, Woodbridge.

It's a bit more pricey at around £1,800 per night.

Where is it?

Butley barns are situated in a very peaceful rural location, within a short distance of Rendlesham forest for walking or activities.

Read more here.