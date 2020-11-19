E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 11:30 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 19 November 2020

Our Bury St Edmunds are releasing a special video showing what makes the town unique at Christmas Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS

OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS

A Christmas film promoting Bury St Edmunds will be aired tomorrow to launch the festive season in the historic town.

A little girl’s story of a magical Christmas in Bury will be premiered at 7pm on the Our Bury St Edmunds Facebook page, and will be followed by the festive lights being turned on at intervals across the town centre.

This year, there is no official switch-on event due to coronavirus, but people will still be able to get into the Christmas spirit by watching online at home.

Throughout tomorrow, which is also St Edmund’s Day, local radio station RWSfm 103.3 will feature special broadcasts with many of the charities who would normally have had stalls at the switch on event, together with some of the acts who would have performed on the stage throughout the afternoon. Charities to be featured include 1st Bury Scouts, My WiSH, St Nicholas Hospice and The Bury Drop In.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, the Business Improvement District (BID) group, said: “When we knew we were not going to be able to hold our usual switch-on night the team at Our Bury St Edmunds wanted to do something more than just a virtual ceremony.

“When lockdown was announced we also wanted to be sure we weren’t doing anything that might encourage people to gather in the town thinking there would be something to see as the lights went on.

“So they’ll be switched on in different parts of the town at intervals throughout the evening but in place of an event we’ve worked with an incredibly talented creative team to produce a film telling a story at Christmas – in a similar style to that used by one of the major department stores’ annual Christmas TV advert.”

The video ‘A Bury Merry Christmas’ has been secretly filmed at locations around the town centre in the last few weeks, showing independent shops and larger brands as well as some of the town’s landmarks.

It’s been produced and directed by Bury St Edmunds-based Allegro Creative Agency and was made possible thanks to financial support from Bury St Edmunds Town Council.

Ruby Brooklyn enjoying the christmas lights in 2019 Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDRuby Brooklyn enjoying the christmas lights in 2019 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town Mayor Peter Thompson said: “The town council recognises what an important time of year the run-up to Christmas is for our business community and after the challenges that 2020 has already brought we want to support this valuable project for the local economy and the residents of Bury St Edmunds.”

The aim of the film is to make Bury St Edmunds a talking point and destination to visit for Christmas shopping or celebrations when hospitality venues re-open.

Mr Cordell added: “The town centre looks stunning at the moment both in real life and on the film. Shop windows have the same high standard of festive decorations as they always do and with the lights on too from Friday, we’re looking forward to making Bury the place to be in December.”

Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds, who reached the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals, will be performing as part of RWSfm 103.3's special day of broadcasts tomorrow Picture: ITVSouparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds, who reached the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals, will be performing as part of RWSfm 103.3's special day of broadcasts tomorrow Picture: ITV

As well as the charities taking to the RWSfm airwaves, there will be specially-recorded musical performances by Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Souparnika Nair, Westley Middle School and Suffolk Constabulary Male Voice Choir among others, which will be broadcast during the afternoon.

Deputy station manager Ryan McClean said: “With so many events being cancelled this year we felt it was important to bring a bit of festive joy to the town.

“The Our Bury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch on is always a highlight on the festive calendar, but isn’t just about the lights. The charities who usually attend have also had a tough year so we want to feature as many as possible on the radio.

“We hope people in Bury St Edmunds and West Suffolk will get involved by switching their Christmas Lights on at home whilst listening to RWSfm 103.3 on what is also our town namesake’s special day.”

RWSfm will close its broadcast with a countdown from the Town Mayor and Father Christmas before the magic switches to the Our Bury St Edmunds Facebook page.

Mr Cordell said perhaps people could raise a glass to St Edmund at the same time.

During the day businesses in and around the town will be displaying bunting and flags of St Edmund and some takeaway food and drink businesses will be offering St Edmund-themed goodies as part of the festivities.

Café and cocktail bar Moriarty’s in Whiting Street has even developed a special take-away cocktail for St Edmund using locally-produced ingredients including Heart of Suffolk Betty’s Gin.

•For more information visit the Our Bury St Edmunds website here.

•Go to the Our Bury St Edmunds Facebook page here.

