Festive joy as beautiful Freya born on Christmas Day

Published: 5:17 PM December 25, 2020 Updated: 5:26 PM December 25, 2020

Born on Christmas Day, beautiful Freya Olivia Hall is the most perfect present her family could ever have wished for.

Parents Megan and Aaron Hall, who have been married for 10 years, had not expected to welcome their little one into the world until January 5.

Freya Olivia Hall was born at 8.51am on Christmas morning weighing 6lbs, in West Suffolk Hospital - Credit: West Suffolk Hospital

However, after some complications during a scan on Wednesday, it was decided Freya would need to be delivered early.

More than 24 hours after being induced at West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, the Stowmarket family welcomed Freya into the world at 8.51am on Christmas morning.

Weighing 6lbs, they say she is the perfect sister to their two boys Cobi, aged three, and Grayson, aged one - and the girl dad Aaron had always dreamed of fathering.

Father of three Aaron Hall with his first baby girl Freya - Credit: West Suffolk Hospital

The 30-year-old tree surgeon said the arrival "has made my Christmas".

"We were not expecting to be having Freya this early, so it was all a bit of a mad rush over the last couple of days as we have been manically rushing around to get everything ready," Mr Hall said.

"Though we had stuff ready, it was all packed away in bags waiting for January - so I was running around getting it all sorted when we heard she'd be arriving early.

"Seeing her come out has made my Christmas. She's safe and healthy and I really couldn't ask for more."

The birth of Freya is a perfect end to what has been an unpredictable year for many during the coronavirus crisis, particularly the Hall family.

Mr Hall was furloughed from his job during the pandemic and then spent time recovering from a knee operation.

However, he said the downtime gave him a precious opportunity to spend time with his children and prepare for the new arrival.

The prolonged labour has been a challenge, but Mrs Hall, 29, cannot wait to get home and introduce her boys to the latest member of the family.

Sons Cobi, aged three, and Grayson aged one - Credit: Aaron Hall

Cobi and Grayson have been video calling their mum since the birth - and the family is hoping Santa will find time for a special return visit on Boxing Day, so they can all enjoy a delayed Christmas as a new family of five.