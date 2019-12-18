When and where are Greater Anglia trains running over Christmas and New Year?

Be ready for changes to rail services over the festive season. Stock Image Archant

Special Christmas and New Year timetables will be operating on rail services in the area over the festive season - but there will be trains from East Anglia to London operating on most days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The last trains out of London to the region on Christmas Eve will be the 8.30pm to Norwich and 9.27pm to Ipswich. There will be no trains to the region on Christmas Day or Boxing Day (apart from a limited service from Stansted Airport to Liverpool Street).

A normal service is due to operate on New Year's Eve, giving people the chance to get to and from London on that day.

Track replacement work at Colchester over the holiday period will mean that no Intercity trains will stop at the station from December 27 to 30, although suburban services from Ipswich, Clacton and London will be able to use it.

On the weekend after Christmas (December 28/29) trains will not be able to travel south of Ingatestone - passengers will have to use a bus link to Newbury Park tube station which will add extra time to their journeys.

You may also want to watch:

On January 1, Colchester Station will be closed completely - passengers will have to use a bus link from Ipswich, Manningtree and Colchester to Marks Tey, where trains from London will be turned around.

Rail services should return to normal on Thursday, January 2 - the day that rail fares for many journeys are due to increase.

Mark Budden, Network Rail's route director for Anglia, said: "Most of the railway network is open over Christmas, but some routes will be closed for engineering works so we can provide a safe and reliable railway for passengers.

"For those wishing to travel over the festive period, my advice is to plan ahead and check with their train operator or National Rail Enquiries, for the latest travel information."

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, added: "We're pleased that most of our services will be running between Christmas and New Year but if there is engineering works on your journey, we will make sure you still get to your destination, even if part of your travel is by bus.

"Since the railway tends to be much quieter over this period, Network Rail also use it to carry out essential upgrade work that will help to improve services for passengers."