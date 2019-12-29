Burglars steal presents on Christmas Day

A number of presents were stolen following three Christmas Day burglaries in Essex.

Police are investigating the three burglaries which happened in Rectory Road, Wrabness, near Manningtree, in the early hours of Wednesday.

In one incident, three burglars were chased by one of the victims.

Essex Police arrested a 23-year-old man from Harwich around 4.50am on Christmas Day on suspicion of burglary and he has since been released under investigation.

A ladies Rolex watch, which is steel and white gold and encrusted with diamonds, and a dark brown sheepskin coat remain missing.

A number of Christmas presents were stolen and some of these were recovered in fields nearby.

Anyone who finds items, wrapped or unwrapped in this area, is asked to contact Essex Police.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious vehicles or behaviour in the area between 11.30pm on Christmas Eve and 3.30am the following day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton police station on 101 or report information online via the Essex Police website.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.