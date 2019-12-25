Fire service called to a number of Christmas Day incidents - including Ipswich blaze

Fire crews have been kept busy on Christmas morning, responding to a number of emergencies.

The first call was to a fire in Ingham Road, Culford, shortly before 1am. Two fire crews from Bury St Edmunds attended, and it was quickly under control.

Just after 7am, there was a building fire in Whitland Close, off Stoke Park Drive, in Ipswich. Crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations attended, and it was extinguished within 15 minutes.

The Newmarket fire crew went out to a call in St Fabian's Close at 9.50am, although no further details were available.