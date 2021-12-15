Christmas dinners to be provided for those who find themselves alone
- Credit: IP17 GNS
Christmas dinners will be delivered as part of a community scheme to reach those who find themselves on their own this year.
The IP17 GNS (good neighbour scheme) and the Wardens Trust are teaming up to pre-cook traditional Christmas meals which can be defrosted and heated up on the day.
The charity was founded during the first lockdown to help people in Saxmundham, Kelsale, and Benhall who are suffering from health or financial issues as a result of the pandemic.
Bryony Peall, who manages IP17 GNS volunteer activities, said: "There are people in our community who will spend Christmas day on their own, whether it’s because they don’t have family nearby or because they are vulnerable and isolating.
"Delivering a hand-cooked Christmas meal can make their day. We’re often the only people they see. It’s a gift from the community to the community."
The charity is working with Sizewell Wardens Trust, who provided kitchen facilities and coordinated the cooking.
Anyone who finds themselves alone this Christmas are being invited to contact IP17 GNS on 03333 355266.
Most Read
- 1 Six arrested and pub stripped of licence after police crackdown
- 2 Seven confirmed Omicron cases in Suffolk with over 400 more suspected
- 3 Town team news ahead of Barrow FA Cup replay
- 4 Magician who 'disappeared' with customers' cash says he 'ran out of money'
- 5 Terrestrial TV, the FA Cup and Ipswich Town... hold on tight folks
- 6 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
- 7 Husband killed wife before taking his own life, coroner concludes
- 8 Channel, pundits, time - how you can watch Town's trip to Barrow live later
- 9 Woman taken to hospital after reports of person in the water
- 10 Lack of PCR tests available in Suffolk