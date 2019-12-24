Wet start to Christmas Eve in Suffolk

Christmas Eve has got off to a damp start in Suffolk, with those still working facing a wet drive into the office this morning.

Forecasters say the early morning rain clouds will blow over by mid morning but are then likely to return, giving us lunchtime showers and a damp afternoon getaway.

However, the rain should clear by late afternoon and it is expected to be dry overnight.

Temperatures are to remain stable and there is very little chance of a white Christmas this year, however, the Met Office has predicted a light covering of frost at dawn on Christmas morning across the East of England.

This afternoon the great Christmad getaway will get underway with the AA predicting that half of drivers will be making festive journeys on Christmas Eve.

George Flinton, AA breakdown patrol of the year, said: "We want drivers to keep their festive spirit alive when they are driving this Christmas and the best way to ensure hassle-free journeys is to plan them well.

"It's likely to be very busy at peak times on the major routes. Check the traffic reports before you go and try to travel when it's quieter if you can or consider an alternative route to beat the jams."

He added: "Drivers can help avoid a breakdown this Christmas by performing basic checks on their car before any long journey.

"This includes topping up the windscreen wash and anti-freeze, checking your lights and adjusting tyre pressures for a full load if necessary."

Christmas Day will be the quietest day of the year for breakdowns which is good news for anyone out on the roads tomorrow.

Greater Anglia trains will be finishing earlier than normal today and the last services will run at around 10pm, check your route before travelling here.