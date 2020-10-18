7 festive events you can enjoy in Suffolk this Christmas

A number of Christmas events and activities are still taking place this year in Suffolk, within Covid-19 restrictions (stock image). Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Even though Covid-19 restrictions have put an end to some activities, there are still plenty of events for the whole family to enjoy in Suffolk this Christmas - here are some of them.

Santa Special trains will be returning to the Middy in December. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY Santa Special trains will be returning to the Middy in December. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY

• Santa Specials at the Mid-Suffolk Light Railway, Stowmarket

The Mid-Suffolk Light Railway event is back this year, offering several dates in December to enjoy the magical train ride.

Passengers will ride form Brockford Station all the way to North Pole Halt, where each child will get to meet Santa himself and be gifted a present from the Magic brake van.

Visitors will also get the chance to watch the model layout, steam traction engine and listen to the Dutch Street organ.

Seckford Hall is hosting several Mistletoe and Martinis parties during December. Picture: COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL Seckford Hall is hosting several Mistletoe and Martinis parties during December. Picture: COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL

There are eight trains running on each of the three dates - December 6, 13 and 20. The first train runs at 10am and places must be pre-booked, as none are available on the day.

Tickets can be booked here.

• Breakfast with Santa at the Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham

The Lavenham pub is hosting special breakfast events this year for three weekends in December.

Parents are offered the chance to relax over breakfast, while children participate in festive arts and crafts activities.

They will also get to meet Santa and give him their Christmas lists. Children under the age of two get to play for free.

The breakfasts are running on the first three weekends of December from 9.30am on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets can be booked here.

• Exclusive Christmas Market, Sudbury

Home and Gift shop Duck in Boots is hosting a ticketed Christmas Market with one-way systems, masks and social distancing to provide a Covid-secure environment.

The Sudbury event is running on all Sundays in the run up to Christmas, from 3pm to 8pm.

Those buying priority tickets will be greeted at the front of the site with a complementary glass of prosecco or orange juice, as well as a goody bag with samples and treats.

Every visiting party will be given a time slot to arrive in and there will be staggered arrivals for social distancing purposes. Masks must also be worn indoors.

Outdoor stalls are all under cover in the eventuality of bad weather and tickets will be refunded or exchanged for other dates for anyone worried about cancellations.

A one-way system will take visitors on a tour past a showcase of small crafters and businesses.

Tickets can be booked here.

• Santa’s Groto at Cherry Lane, Long Melford

The Long Melford gardening centre is taking all bookings in advance this year for its Santa’s Grotto to ensure the elves have time to clean up.

The magical experience includes meeting Father Christmas and receiving a special gift.

Tickets will grant access in a 30minute window and the capacity for each window is limited, so book ahead of time to ensure getting the slot you want.

Visitors can only enter the grotto with their family group or bubble and must sanitise before going in.

Only two adults are allowed per booking due to space restrictions and social distancing must be adhered to.

The grotto is open for business every weekend from November 28 in the run up to Christmas Day and free parking is included.

Tickets can be booked here.

• Letter to Santa pony rides, Woodbridge

Suffolk Pony Parties is holding the popular Letter to Santa Pony Rides event in Cretingham Country Park at Kingfishers.

Children get to write and decorate letters to Santa and then ride the magical Elf Ponies to Santa’s secret postbox in the woods.

Every child will receive a surprise reply from Santa to their home before Christmas Day.

The event is running every weekend from November 14 up to the last weekend before Christmas and can be attended by children aged three years and over.

Due to Covid restrictions, there can only be six people in each booking, including children and adults.

Tickets can be booked here.

• Father Christmas at Glenham Hall, Little Glenham

On the first weekend of December, families are welcomed to Glenham Hall to make Christmas cards with the elves, post a letter to the North Pole, take part in a reindeer hunt in the gardens and meet Santa.

All children will get a special gift from Santa himself and the sessions last a total of one hour.

If government restrictions stop the event from taking place, full refunds will be offered.

Masks are required throughout the event for anyone over the age of 11 and each booking will have their own dedicated craft table with all the equipment and craft items at their disposal.

Tickets are limited to six people per booking, including children.

Glenham Hall Wedding Venue is supporting St Elizabeth Hospice in memory of owner Major Philip Hope-Cobbold, who passed away earlier this year.

Tickets can be booked here.

• Martini and Mistletoe Christmas Party Night, Great Bealings

The Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa are hosting Mistletoe and Martini nights on five separate nights in its festive Tudor hall.

The events are perfect for an evening with friends, family or work – and the best bit is there are no children allowed.

Tickets include a sumptuous three-course meal and evening entertainment.

Parties are being run on Saturdays and Fridays throughout December.

Tickets can be booked via email here.