Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lots on offer at care home’s Christmas fete

PUBLISHED: 13:48 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:48 27 November 2018

Care Uk's Davers Court in Shakers Lane, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CARE UK

Care Uk's Davers Court in Shakers Lane, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CARE UK

Archant

Davers Court care home in Bury St Edmunds is hosting a Christmas fete on Saturday, December 1.

The Care UK team at its premises in Shakers Lane will be throwing its doors open to the community for the festive event which runs from 1pm to 4pm.

Visitors will be able to start their Christmas shopping at a number of stalls and enjoy Yuletide treats including mince pies, mulled wine and seasonal entertainment from the Caprice Christmas Show.

There’s also plenty on offer for younger visitors, with face painting and a Christmas grotto – complete with a visit from Santa.

Sophie Evans, deputy home manager, said: “Christmas has officially arrived here at Davers Court and we’re thrilled to be able to bring everyone together for an afternoon of festive fun.

“The local community is a huge part of life at Davers Court and the relationships we have are extremely important to us, so the invitation to share our Christmas fête is a great way to say thank you for their support over the last year and spread some festive cheer.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming lots of people to the home for what promises to be an exciting afternoon of festive celebrations.”

Police seek witnesses after car fails to stop

21 minutes ago Michael Steward
Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Smeaton Close, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver failed to stop when asked to by officers in Colchester at the weekend.

‘We don’t need no more tattooists in this town’

24 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Residents call for Primark to move into the space left by M&S - but does the future really lie in more retail?

‘She could easily have died’ – Detective calls for community to come forward after Jaywick arson

40 minutes ago Michael Steward
Police say answers to what happened in the Jaywick arson lie in the community Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The detective leading the investigation into a fire in Essex which left a teenager with severe burns believes the answers to what happened lie in the community.

Snooker club’s moving tribute to popular player who took his own life

13:16 Jake Foxford
Paul Sparrow, left, beat Mark Hardy, right, to win the inaugural Craig Daniels Memorial Snooker Tournament at Felixstowe Snooker Club on November 25. Picture: ALAN RANDALL

Famous world snooker player Joe Perry helped a club raise thousands of pounds for a mental health charity in honour of a member who took his own life.

Two arrested on suspicion of robbery following Clacton incident

12:34 Michael Steward
West Avenue in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a 73-year-old woman was pushed over and had her trolley stolen in Clacton.

Man in serious but stable condition after Bury incident

12:03 Michael Steward
Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 70s who taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Bury St Edmunds is no longer in a life-threatening condition, police have said.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

11:23 Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

Most read

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24