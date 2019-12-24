E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

Christmas gifts: Do you splash your cash or prefer more humble presents?

24 December, 2019 - 08:20
We asked Suffolk and Essex parents for their Christmas budgets Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

We asked Suffolk and Essex parents for their Christmas budgets Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Archant

Christmas present buying can see parents fork out more than half of their monthly salaries in December - but how does your budget compare with others in Suffolk and Essex?

We asked families how much they typically spend on gifts ahead of the big day.

The average amount spent by parents at Christmas, of 100 respondents, was £190. The most common budget per child was £100.

Nationally, according to a Nationwide Building Society poll of 2,000 people around the UK, the average total spend on Christmas gifts per household was £363.

Children receive an average of £67 each nationwide, the poll suggests.

The highest amount spent on our list was £2,000 - while the smallest was £25.

Amounts varied according to age, with those under the age of 10 having less spent on them, due to gifts being more simplistic, but still treasured.

How much do you spend on your children at Christmas time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTOHow much do you spend on your children at Christmas time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Teenagers typically had £150+ spent on them, while babies and smaller children had significantly smaller budgets.

Some grandparents revealed they still fork out hundreds of pounds for their adult children - with some aged over 40.

'We value time over material presents'

Dozens of people from across Suffolk and Essex shared their reasons for not spending as much on gifts - preferring cheaper, but more cherished gifts such as homemade presents.

University student Poppy Adams, from Rendlesham, is a single mum to Lucas, seven.

This year, the 28-year-old asked her son what he would like for Christmas - and was touched when he said he would rather have her at home than recieve lots of gifts.

"We spoke before Christmas about presents, along with work and money," she said.

"I work at a hotel, and get paid for the shifts that I do.

"I gave him options about childcare while I worked over the school holidays - but we came to the conclusion that he wanted me to be home the six days I would have been working over the two weeks, instead of having any presents this year.

"As a single mum, me and him are a unit, and we value time over any material presents.

She added: "Lucas isn't very materialistic anyway, but I was quite touched because there was no second thought, he just immediately said 'I want more time at home' instead. He'll still get his presents from Santa."

Other families prefer to give their children a small selection of presents.

Lucas, seven, pictured outside Ipswich Town Hall Picture: POPPY ADAMSLucas, seven, pictured outside Ipswich Town Hall Picture: POPPY ADAMS

Tania Sartori, from Manningtree, said: "Something they want, something they need, something to wear and something to read. And a game."

Approaches to budgeting also vary, with Kate Harris, from Clacton, buying throughout the year - making the most of offers and sales.

"I also put money in a pot to use at Christmas - any loose change, notes etc. It all adds up," she said.

Some parents of younger children said they preferred to put money in a savings account - while buying them smaller gifts.

- For more tips on how to save money at Christmas, visit Martin Lewis' website MoneySavingExpert.

Most Read

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

North Stander: Sorry, Paul, but the criticism is justified. This is a ‘slump’, not a ‘blip’

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded at Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: No more excuses, Lambert needs to get a tune out of this squad

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

North Stander: Sorry, Paul, but the criticism is justified. This is a ‘slump’, not a ‘blip’

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded at Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: No more excuses, Lambert needs to get a tune out of this squad

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Festive gift boosts teen’s expedition to ‘help others’ in Cambodia

Louie Farman receives a further £250 towards his target from Kingsley Healthcare’s head of public relations Stephen Pullinger. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Warning of delays during emergency gas works

Emergency gas repair work is continuing on Minden Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Five reasons behind Ipswich Town’s downturn in form

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday. Photo: Steve Waller

Christmas gifts: Do you splash your cash or prefer more humble presents?

We asked Suffolk and Essex parents for their Christmas budgets Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Wet start to Christmas Eve in Suffolk

People across Suffolk will be travelling to see their loved ones ready for Christmas day tomorrow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists