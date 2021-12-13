Special Christmas deliveries to spread smiles in Otley and Grundisburgh
- Credit: Emma Burrows
Children in Otley and Grundisburgh will be treated to a magical sight this Christmas with a special delivery from Santa and Tia the horse.
The special festive present delivery, which is planned On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, was the idea of 28-year-old Emma Burrows from Ipswich who first decided to spread a bit of Christmas joy in 2020.
Miss Burrows, who starts her journey with Tia from her mother's home in Grundisburgh, said: "We started it last year just to spread a bit of Christmas cheer and put smiles on faces.
"We delivered to all ages of children and it was lovely to see everyone's smiles."
This year the Christmas deliveries will raise fundraise for the Woodbridge branch of Riding for the Disabled.
Miss Burrows said: "I know that Tia brings me so much joy and gives me a reason to get up in the morning and I know how much horses can give to the disabled and those with learning difficulties."
Parents can drop off Christmas presents with Miss Burrows up until December 20 - you can contact her to arrange a delivery by emailing ejburrows93@gmail.com.
