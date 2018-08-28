Heavy Showers

Hospice launches festive jumper fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 19:30 27 November 2018

Christmas jumpers worn by Saint Elizabeth staff. Picture: SAINT ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Christmas jumper season is fast approaching and the flamboyant festive designs are a fashion-must have for most Christmas parties – but have you got yours?

In Ipswich, Saint Elizabeth Hospice is hosting a festive fundraiser, which aims to get as many people in Christmas jumpers as possible to raise money and support those facing Christmas with a terminal illness.

Woolly Pully Week will take place from Monday, December 10 to Sunday, December 16 – where local businesses, schools and groups are being encouraged to pull on a Christmas inspired jumper to support the work of the hospice.

Last year the event raised more than £28,000 for the charity, which works to improve life for those living with progressive and terminal illnesses through palliative care.

Shay Abdul, the hospice’s corporate account executive, said: “This year we want to encourage even more people to have some festive fun and support the charity in this way and our fundraising pack is crammed full of ideas to maximise the money raised during Woolly Pully Week.”

The fundraising packs which are free to purchase, have already been requested by 100 people.

Sponsoring the hospice’s campaign this year is Canine Creche, who will be sporting their very own Christmas jumper’s to show their support.

They said: “At all of our Creches we will be supporting this event with the staff and of course the dogs all proudly wearing festive jumpers.”

Other sponsors include Attwells Solicitors, Ensors and the St Elizabeth Care Agency.

For more details of how to get involved visit the hospice’s website.

Share your craziest Christmas jumpers with us in the comments below.

