Blue badge holders can drive through Ipswich to see Christmas lights

Ipswich Blue Badge holders will be able to drive under the Christmas lights on two Sunday evenings. Picture: SUZANNE DAY Archant

People with Blue Badges will be able to drive through Ipswich town centre to see the Christmas tree lights on two Sunday evenings in early December.

They will be able to drive from Major’s Corner to the St Matthew’s Street Junction on November 25 and December 2 between 7pm and 9pm.

A valid Blue Badge will be needed for anyone driving through the town – and the scheme is run by Ipswich Council in consultation with the police.

The Christmas Lights in Ipswich will be switched on during the first late-night shopping evening on November 22. The event will start at 4.30pm and the lights themselves will be switched on at 6.45pm.

It will be the first time the new Cornhill has been open for the Christmas lights switch-on and the first major event in the new-look square in the heart of the town.

Although there will be no entrance charge, there is a limit to the number that will be allowed on the Cornhill.