Diabetes nurse lights up her house this Christmas

Donna and Mark Crake have decorated thier house in Christmas lights to raise money for Diabetes UK. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

From nutcrackers to flashing Christmas trees and twinkling snowflakes - this Bury St Edmunds couple have gone all out to bring some festive magic to their home.

Donna and Mark Crake, from the west Suffolk town, have dedicated their Christmas lights display to charity Diabetes UK.

Donna, who works as a diabetes in-patient specialist nurse at West Suffolk Hospital, said: "I think with diabetes people think it’s something that is a progressive condition, so you get older and you get it or you over-eat and you get it. But actually, it’s not.”

Donna and Mark Crake have been dedicating their Christmas lights to charity for around 15 years. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She hopes the by signposting people to the charity through her lights display people may find out more about the condition.

“Hopefully it will raise awareness that it affects everybody.”

Robbie and Carrie Beecroft in front of Donna and Mark's house. Robbie is living with type one diabetes, and Carrie is Donna's boss, who also works as a diabetes specialist nurse. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The couple have been dedicating their Christmas lights to charity for around 15 years, with this year's display taking six days to set up.

"We used to do it for a local charity that my husband used to volunteer for but with Covid that closed down, so we do it for other charities that we have links to.”

Miles, Nicky and Ellis Hambling. Ellis and Miles both suffer from type one Diabetes. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

People can get involved in the fundraising by visiting the lights at Kembold Close, Moreton Hall, or by donating to the JustGiving page.