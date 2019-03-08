GP surgery in special measures makes progress - but still 'requires improvement'

The Clements Surgery in Haverhill has now been ranked 'requires improvement', alongside fellow branches Christmas Maltings and Kedington Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A doctors' surgery looking after 17,000 patients over three sites has made progress since being labelled "inadequate" - but has been told to improve further before being lifted out of special measures.

The Suffolk GP Federation, which runs the Christmas Maltings, Clements and Kedington Surgery in Haverhill, said it was "very disappointed" when rapped by regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) earlier this year.

Out of date medicines and poor feedback from patients about booking appointments were among concerns raised by inspectors after a visit in January.

But now a follow-up inspection by the CQC has upgraded the surgery's rating to "requires improvement".

The inspectors cited the improved monitoring of medicines and said: "There was clear and embedded oversight of all safety alerts received in the practice.

"The practice had streamlined their records for safety systems."

But they also highlighted how survey data had shown a further reduction in patients' overall experience since the last inspection.

Dr Rosie Benneyworth, chief inspector of primary medical services and integrated care at the CQC, added: "This practice will remain in special measures for a further

six months.

"The service will be kept under review and if needed could be escalated to urgent enforcement action," with Dr Benneyworth adding that another inspection could take place within six months.

Dr Tom Curtis, primary care medical director for the Suffolk GP Federation, said the upgraded inspection rating was "a testament to our extremely hardworking, dedicated staff".

He added: "We recognise that we still have improvements to make, but we have ambitious plans for the future."

Andy Yacoub, chief executive of Healthwatch Suffolk, said: "It is good news that the practice has improved and is now rated as 'requires improvement'.

"This can only be a positive development for people in the area and also for staff working at the practice, which faces some unique local challenges.

"With all of this considered, there is of course still room for improvements to be made at this practice. We want to support this and have been talking to the Suffolk GP Federation about ongoing opportunities to engage patients about their experiences.

"We believe strongly that a continued focus on listening to people's views, and learning from them, will support service planning in response to this latest inspection outcome."