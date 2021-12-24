Couple offer Christmas quiz questions for £5 donation to children's hospice

A couple are hoping to raise money for children’s hospices by asking people to make donations to the charity in return for a copy of a Christmas quiz they have put together.

Jack Hedley and Amelia Reynolds have been producing a festive quiz for their family for several years but two years ago decided to use it to raise money for charity after several friends asked for copies of it.

Since then they have raised £2,800 for charity and this year they are asking for anyone who would like a copy of the quiz to make a minimum £5 donation to JustGiving for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The quiz can be printed off and includes questions on a wide range of subjects including food and drink, general knowledge, celebrities and a country picture round.

Miss Reynolds, who was brought up in Ipswich but now lives in Colchester, said: "EACH is an incredible charity providing a range of services for children with life-limiting illnesses.

“Our friend’s teenage son has benefitted greatly from their care so it’s very close to our hearts.”

To get a copy of the quiz simply email Jack at jack.hedley@yahoo.com and to donate money go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amelia-reynolds4