New shop opens - with 100% of proceeds going to sexual violence victims

Suffolk Rape Crisis have offered a unique way to support victims of sexual violence through Christmas shopping, as domestic abuse rates worsen during lockdown.

Suffolk Rape Crisis have offered a unique way to support victims of sexual violence through Christmas shopping, as domestic abuse rates worsen during lockdown.

Amy Roch, director of Suffolk Rape Crisis, said the support for sexual violence survivors is more important than ever this Christmas thanks to coronavirus restrictions.

The shop is selling clothing, tote bags and cards designed by local artists - and each purchase will provide a personalised ‘self-care package’ to a woman affected by sexual violence in the New Year.

The self-care packages will also be on sale for shoppers who can buy these for themselves, or gift to someone else during the festive season.

It comes as rates of domestic abuse against women and girls worsen during lockdown.

Amy Roch, director of Suffolk Rape Crisis (SRC), said: “This is the perfect gift for the feminist in your life.

“The recipient will receive a beautiful, specially designed card letting them know that the self-care package has been gifted on their behalf.

“January is often difficult but with further lockdown restrictions likely, it is likely to be particularly hard for many of the women accessing the SRC service.

“During lockdown these self-care packages were incredibly important to the women who received them and so we are asking Suffolk to help us continue providing these for survivors into the New Year.’

The charity has been forced to expand its critical services to meet increased demand during the pandemic.

Domestic abuse killings have doubled in the UK over lockdown and calls to helplines have skyrocketed.

The organisation provides specialist counselling, outreach, a helpline and online groups to women and girls aged 14 and over in Suffolk.

Ms Roch added: “Our service has never been more vital.

“By buying from our shop this festive season you will be ensuring that our life-saving service can continue to support women and girls, where and when they need it.”

Many of the usual fundraising events run by the charity have been cancelled this year due to social distancing restrictions and the annual Reclaim the Night march has been moved online.

A ‘digital march’ will instead take place on Thursday, December 10, with supporters still able to display placards and hear from Suffolk-based activists.

Visit https://srchelp.org.uk/shop