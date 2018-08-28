Will there be a Christmas tree on Ipswich Cornhill this year?

The Christmas lights have started to go up around Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY Archant

The Christmas lights are starting to go up in Ipswich town centre as the countdown to the big switch on begins.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on takes place on November 22, 2018 Picture: SUZANNE DAY The Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on takes place on November 22, 2018 Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Shoppers will have noticed the decorations being put up around the town over the last few days, and they will be ceremoniously switched on at 6.45pm on Thursday, November 22.

But the big question this week is where will the Christmas tree go now the Cornhill is dominated by a new water fountain, and what will the tree look like?

A traditional tree at the heart of the Cornhill will be the central focus of the Christmas lights in Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY A traditional tree at the heart of the Cornhill will be the central focus of the Christmas lights in Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY

A spokesman from Ipswich Borough Council has confirmed there will be a tree in pride of place on the Cornhill this year - and we are once again having a traditional tree following the success of its re-introduction last Christmas.

The spokesman promised the new tree would be “bigger than last year with 6,500 lights and 120 baubles”.

It will arrive on the Cornhill on November 18 four days ahead of the switch on event.

The lights will be switched on by the Mayor, Cllr Jane Riley, and the stars of the Regent Theatre pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Ipswich Borough Council have also confirmed that the controversial bauble silver tree will be back on Ipswich Waterfront, outside the University of Suffolk where it was located for the Christmas 2017 period. It will be switched on at the same time as the Cornhill Christmas tree.