Neighbours found man’s body after climbing through window
PUBLISHED: 18:48 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:48 12 June 2020
Archant
Concerned neighbours found the body of a 56-year-old man at his Sudbury home after gaining access through a window.
Christopher Chinnery died on February 21 this year.
An inquest into his death was opened on Friday and the coroner heard that Mr Chinnery lived alone in a bungalow and was well thought of by his neighbours.
Concerned that they had not heard from him in a few days, neighbours managed to gain access to the house through a window.
Inside they found Mr Chinnery on the floor.
Paramedics were called to the scene but Mr Chinnery was pronounced dead.
Senior coroner for Suffolk, Nigel Parsley, confirmed that an internal case review into Mr Chinnery’s death will be held on July 15 with an inquest date set for August 11.
