Missing man found dead at airfield

An inquest has been opened into the case of a man found dead in Elmsett Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

An inquest into the case of a man found dead at Elmsett Airfield has opened.

Christopher Errington, 47, from Saxstead died on February 25 this year.

Mr Errington had been reported missing to police at the time of his death.

While officers were conducting a missing person’s investigation they checked Elmsett Airfield and noticed a light on.

The inquest heard that Mr Errington was found slouched over his desk with pictures of loved ones around him.

Police reported that there was a strong smell of fumes in the building.

Officers carried out CPR with paramedics taking over when they arrived.

However, Mr Errington was confirmed as deceased.

Senior coroner for Suffolk, Nigel Parsley confirmed that an internal case review into Mr Errington’s death will be held in July with an inquest date set for September 22.