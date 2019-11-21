Man jailed for racially abusing staff member at Tesco superstore

Christopher French, 30, has been jailed for racially abusing a Tesco staff member Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A man has been jailed for 18 months after racially abusing a staff member at a Tesco supermarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christopher French, 30, racially abused and threatened the staff member at the Marks Farm superstore in Braintree a number of times between May and June, having already been banned from the store at the time the offences took place.

French, of Plaiters Way, Braintree, denied racially aggravated harassment and a theft from the shop in June.

He denied the offences but was found guilty by a jury of both counts at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, November 7.

French was sentenced the next day to a total of 18 months in prison and was given a restraining order for three years.