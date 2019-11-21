E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man jailed for racially abusing staff member at Tesco superstore

21 November, 2019 - 08:28
Christopher French, 30, has been jailed for racially abusing a Tesco staff member Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A man has been jailed for 18 months after racially abusing a staff member at a Tesco supermarket.

Christopher French, 30, racially abused and threatened the staff member at the Marks Farm superstore in Braintree a number of times between May and June, having already been banned from the store at the time the offences took place.

French, of Plaiters Way, Braintree, denied racially aggravated harassment and a theft from the shop in June.

He denied the offences but was found guilty by a jury of both counts at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, November 7.

French was sentenced the next day to a total of 18 months in prison and was given a restraining order for three years.

