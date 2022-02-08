Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 63-year-old man

Christopher Jordan was last seen at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing to find a 63-year-old man who was last seen at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Christopher Jordan was last spotted at the hospital in Hardwick Lane at about 3pm on Monday, Suffolk police said.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 8ins tall, medium build with grey or balding hair.

Christopher is believed to be wearing a dark navy blue jumper under a grey gilet, dark jeans and was carrying a red plastic carrier bag.

Police are extremely concerned for Christopher’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to call 101.