Accused to face trial over allegedly assaulting three men

PUBLISHED: 10:33 28 November 2020

Christopher Pearson, of Haverhill, will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT



The trial of a Haverhill man accused of assaulting three men will take place next summer.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was 30-year-old Christopher Pearson, of Willow Close, Haverhill.

He pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, affray, assault causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

The offences, which involve three alleged victims, are alleged to have been committed on August 5 2018.

A further case management hearing will take place on December 11 and Pearson’s trial is expected to take place in August or September next year.

Pearson was remanded in custody.





