Concern after 73-year-old man goes missing for several days

Police are currently searching the Colchester area for Christoper Thomas, a 73-year-old man who has been missing for several days - Credit: Supplied

A 73-year-old man from Essex has been missing for several days, prompting concern for his safety.

Christopher Thomas, from Colchester, has not been seen or heard from since Sunday, July 24.

Police are "worried" about him and are currently searching for him in the area.

He is described as white, of medium build with a bit of a belly, 5ft 8ins tall, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Officers have asked anyone with information to call 999 quoting incident 692 of July 28.