News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Concern after 73-year-old man goes missing for several days

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:32 PM July 28, 2022
Police are currently searching the Colchester area for Christoper Thomas who has been missing for several days

Police are currently searching the Colchester area for Christoper Thomas, a 73-year-old man who has been missing for several days - Credit: Supplied

A 73-year-old man from Essex has been missing for several days, prompting concern for his safety.

Christopher Thomas, from Colchester, has not been seen or heard from since Sunday, July 24.

Police are "worried" about him and are currently searching for him in the area.

He is described as white, of medium build with a bit of a belly, 5ft 8ins tall, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Officers have asked anyone with information to call 999 quoting incident 692 of July 28.

Essex Life
Colchester News

Don't Miss

Tyreece John-Jules gives Town a 1-0 lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap:John-Jules, Leigh and Ladapo score in 3-1 win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the A14 at Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound reopens after two lorries crash and large fuel spill

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Police are treating the blaze that broke out in Knodishall as a suspected arson

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police believe huge blaze on east Suffolk common was started intentionally

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Leif Davis has joined Ipswich Town in a £1m+ deal from Leeds United.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Done deal! Town announce £1m+ signing of Davis

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon