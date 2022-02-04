Chuck the cockerel abandoned in Suffolk garden with 'heartbreaking' note

Chuck the Rooster was found in a garden in Brome, near Diss - Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA has rescued a bantam cockerel called Chuck, who was left in a Suffolk garden with a "heartbreaking" note from his former owners asking for him to be looked after.

He was left in a garden in Brome, near Diss, and the RSPCA was contacted for help.

He was taken in by the RSPCA - Credit: RSPCA

In the note left alongside Chuck, the former owner wrote: “We have sadly had to find a new home for our rooster and we haven’t had much luck finding a good home for him. We have to move to a very busy area and we can’t bring him with us."

The letter which was left with Chuck - Credit: RSPCA

The letter continued: "We hope you will be able to give him a good life, we understand if you are unable to keep him so if you could find him a good home we would appreciate it.

"However, if you can keep him, he would make a lovely pet. His name is Chuck, and he was born June 17, 2021, we raised him from a chick and he is really friendly.

"Once he gets to know you you may notice he has some scars on his face, this is because he had a scrabble with our turkeys, we had him checked at the vets, and the scars are all healing well.

“He will eat from your hand and will let you pick him up etc. He is fine with other chickens and loves company. He loves peas and chopped up grapes and I have left some fresh ones.”

Thankfully Chuck has now been rehomed - Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector Jessica Dayes collected Chuck and has been able to find him a new home.

She said that Chuck had a bit of scaly leg under his feathers which will be treated and one eye was small and cloudy which could have been due to an old injury.

Jessica said: “It is heartbreaking to read the note left with Chuck as he was clearly very loved.

“But abandoning an animal is never the right thing to do. There is no guarantee that an abandoned animal will be found or not become hurt or lost.

“If someone is struggling to cope, there are lots of charities who could help and we would urge anybody in a difficult situation to ask for help.

“If anyone has any information regarding Chuck we would ask them to contact me on the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018."