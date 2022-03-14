News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

£91,000 renovation project equips medieval church for modern times

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 12:40 PM March 14, 2022
Updated: 12:43 PM March 14, 2022
Rev Dan Harrison and Bishop Mike Harrison at St Mary's Church in Flowton.

St Mary's Church in Flowton held a dedication ceremony on Sunday pictured are Rev Dan Harrison and Bishop Mike Harrison. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A village in Suffolk is celebrating the extension built to its 13th-century church which is now fully equipped for modern times following a £91,000 renovation.

The medieval St Mary’s Church serves as a vital community hub to the village of Flowton.

The church now has kitchen and toilet facilities, meaning it can be used far more efficiently by the local community.

FLowton church have had an extension of a kitchen and toilet. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

St Mary's Church in Flowton held a dedication ceremony on Sunday. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“We’re a very tiny village, and this is the only building we have where we can all meet,” explained Judith Ewing, who has overseen the progress of the building. 

“It’s made a terrific difference. For instance, on Tuesday, we had a planned power outage. The new facilities meant that I could come in with a little camping gas stove, and I had hot drinks and soup for anybody who needed it while we were without power. 

“We're trying to open the church up for many more functions, now that we’ve got these facilities. It really brings the community together.” 

On Sunday, the community gathered to celebrate and to attend a dedication ceremony. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Nearly 150 people being treated for Covid in counties' hospitals
  2. 2 Go-ahead for new village homes and community centre
  3. 3 'Well out of order' - Cowley reveals McKenna apology after Thompson clash
  1. 4 Suffolk headteacher says lack of school readiness 'isn't a Covid issue'
  2. 5 Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
  3. 6 £800k home on site of medieval hospital is for sale
  4. 7 Fourth case of bird flu outbreak confirmed in Suffolk
  5. 8 Missing Stowmarket man found 'safe and well'
  6. 9 Home left 'uninhabitable' after blaze
  7. 10 North Stander: Here's how many wins I think we need to reach play-offs

The day marks the culmination of many years’ hard work. 

“My dear friend, Margaret Laflin, started the ball rolling to get the extension built, but sadly she didn't live to see it finished,” said Mrs Ewing. 

“She started making applications and getting architects involved a long time ago, I think in 2015.  

“It’s not easy when you’re dealing with a Grade I listed building, and you’ve got the rules and regulations of the Church of England to be aware of, too. 

“It was built by Suffolk Construction Partners from Sudbury, and they did a really good job of it. It's so in keeping with the church. They’ve made a beautiful job.” 

Margaret died on February 29, 2020. 

“She was a powerhouse. She would still run around given the chance. You’d never have thought she was in her mid-eighties,” said Mrs Ewing. 

“Despite her illness, Margaret managed to come and see the church progressing, but she handed it to over to me, and made sure I knew her vision for it, and that it would be finished to her standards. 

“I think it has been.” 

Mid Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran outside the High Court in London for a copyright trial over Shape of You

Ed Sheeran

Jamal Edwards ‘did not see similarity' between Sheeran song and other track

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson throws his shirt to the ground in frustration, as heads back to the dressing room jus

Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth | Live

Matchday Recap: Injuries strike again as Town draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The chickens at Clinks Care Farm in Beccles which are given the donated Christmas trees to eat. Pict

Suffolk Live News

Further bird flu detection confirmed around Suffolk village

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The Street in Brockford where 1,200 litres of heating oil has been stolen.

Suffolk Constabulary

1,200 litres of heating oil stolen from tanker off A140 in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

person