£91,000 renovation project equips medieval church for modern times

St Mary's Church in Flowton held a dedication ceremony on Sunday pictured are Rev Dan Harrison and Bishop Mike Harrison. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A village in Suffolk is celebrating the extension built to its 13th-century church which is now fully equipped for modern times following a £91,000 renovation.

The medieval St Mary’s Church serves as a vital community hub to the village of Flowton.

The church now has kitchen and toilet facilities, meaning it can be used far more efficiently by the local community.

“We’re a very tiny village, and this is the only building we have where we can all meet,” explained Judith Ewing, who has overseen the progress of the building.

“It’s made a terrific difference. For instance, on Tuesday, we had a planned power outage. The new facilities meant that I could come in with a little camping gas stove, and I had hot drinks and soup for anybody who needed it while we were without power.

“We're trying to open the church up for many more functions, now that we’ve got these facilities. It really brings the community together.”

On Sunday, the community gathered to celebrate and to attend a dedication ceremony.

The day marks the culmination of many years’ hard work.

“My dear friend, Margaret Laflin, started the ball rolling to get the extension built, but sadly she didn't live to see it finished,” said Mrs Ewing.

“She started making applications and getting architects involved a long time ago, I think in 2015.

“It’s not easy when you’re dealing with a Grade I listed building, and you’ve got the rules and regulations of the Church of England to be aware of, too.

“It was built by Suffolk Construction Partners from Sudbury, and they did a really good job of it. It's so in keeping with the church. They’ve made a beautiful job.”

Margaret died on February 29, 2020.

“She was a powerhouse. She would still run around given the chance. You’d never have thought she was in her mid-eighties,” said Mrs Ewing.

“Despite her illness, Margaret managed to come and see the church progressing, but she handed it to over to me, and made sure I knew her vision for it, and that it would be finished to her standards.

“I think it has been.”