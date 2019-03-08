E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fire engulfs ground floor of cottage

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 11 October 2019

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in Church Road, Bruisyard Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in Church Road, Bruisyard Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Firefighters tackled a blaze in the ground floor of a two-storey cottage in Bruisyard, near Saxmundham, this morning.

Two crews, from Aldeburgh and Leiston, were called to reports of a building fire in Church Road at 8.48am. A stop was called to the incident at 10.09am.

The fire took hold of the living room and the rest of the property filled with smoke, a spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

The owner of the cottage is out of the building, she added, and has not required any treatment from ambulance crews.

"Fire crews from Aldeburgh and Leiston and station commander Punchard arrived to find a two-storey semi-detached property with a fire in the ground floor living room and the property smoke-logged," a spokesman said.

"They used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to put the fire out.

"They also investigated the neighbouring properties to check everything was safe following the fire."

Most Read

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of £2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

