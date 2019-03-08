Fire engulfs ground floor of cottage

Firefighters tackled a blaze in the ground floor of a two-storey cottage in Bruisyard, near Saxmundham, this morning.

Two crews, from Aldeburgh and Leiston, were called to reports of a building fire in Church Road at 8.48am. A stop was called to the incident at 10.09am.

The fire took hold of the living room and the rest of the property filled with smoke, a spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

The owner of the cottage is out of the building, she added, and has not required any treatment from ambulance crews.

"Fire crews from Aldeburgh and Leiston and station commander Punchard arrived to find a two-storey semi-detached property with a fire in the ground floor living room and the property smoke-logged," a spokesman said.

"They used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to put the fire out.

"They also investigated the neighbouring properties to check everything was safe following the fire."