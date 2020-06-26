Cars damaged and tyre slashed in Suffolk village
PUBLISHED: 11:13 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 26 June 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
Cars have been damaged a tyre was slashed while they were left parked in a street in Bures.
Police say the vehicles were damaged while parked in Church Square in the village, at some point between May 20 and Wednesday, June 24.
It is said the cars had their valves “interfered with or damaged” while another had a tyre deflated.
Suffolk police have since issued a reminder on the danger of tampering with vehicles.
A spokeswoman said: “Officers would like to issue a reminder that tampering with vehicles is extremely dangerous and could result in a serious accident.”
Anyone who saw any of the incidents, or who has any information regarding them, is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary’s Crime Coordination Centre on 101, quoting reference 37/35118/20.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.