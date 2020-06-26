E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cars damaged and tyre slashed in Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 11:13 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 26 June 2020

Cars have been tampered with and damaged while parked in Church Square, Bures Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cars have been tampered with and damaged while parked in Church Square, Bures Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Cars have been damaged a tyre was slashed while they were left parked in a street in Bures.

Police say the vehicles were damaged while parked in Church Square in the village, at some point between May 20 and Wednesday, June 24.

It is said the cars had their valves “interfered with or damaged” while another had a tyre deflated.

Suffolk police have since issued a reminder on the danger of tampering with vehicles.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers would like to issue a reminder that tampering with vehicles is extremely dangerous and could result in a serious accident.”

Anyone who saw any of the incidents, or who has any information regarding them, is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary’s Crime Coordination Centre on 101, quoting reference 37/35118/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze at The Highwaymans in Risby, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze at The Highwaymans in Risby, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Children self-isolate after primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Exning Primary School in Newmarket has sent a class home to self isolate for two weeks after a child tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

How you’ve transformed your gardens in lockdown - our final gallery of photos

Akhila Venkitachalam's garden, which is over 150sq m in size. Picture: AKHILA VENKITACHALAM

Cars damaged and tyre slashed in Suffolk village

Cars have been tampered with and damaged while parked in Church Square, Bures Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New cooling units set to keep temperature down on hospital wards

An EcoCooling commissioning engineer working on the cooling units bound for a hospital in Ely Picture: ECOCOOLING