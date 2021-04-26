Twenty fire crews called to thatched cottage blaze in Suffolk village
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Twenty fire crews have been called to a major fire at a thatched building this morning.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Church Lane, Thwaite shortly after 7.30am.
A spokesman for Suffolk fire and rescue said that the force was attending a two-storey thatched property and were using breathing apparatus and ladders to deal with the fire.
Crews from across Suffolk and a few appliances from over the border in Norfolk have been called to the scene.
David Briggs, who was born in the cottage but now lives next door, said it was sad to see the house he "treasures" in flames.
Mr Briggs said: "My wife looked out of the conservatory window and said to me there was smoke coming out of the chimney of the house."
Mr Briggs added his wife saw his neighbour trying to battle the flame with his garden hose.
Most Read
- 1 Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub
- 2 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia
- 3 Forensics probe pub 'explosion' as three suffer 'life-changing' injuries
- 4 Pub could reopen as Toby Carvery or Harvester
- 5 Woman fights for life after being found unconscious in street
- 6 The oldest things in Suffolk - from schools and bridges to shops and trees
- 7 Delays on A14 following motorcyclist crash
- 8 Driver arrested after woman in 70s dies in road collision
- 9 'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at Portman Road' - Cook on 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon
- 10 'Brilliant turnout' as volunteers clean up Suffolk beach
"He had his hosepipe and was trying to spray his hosepipe onto the roof.
"I said it's such a shame as I treasure that old house, I was born there and now live next to it.
"But it will be restored. When it was listed, they said it was built in about 1664. It's full of old beams."