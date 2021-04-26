Published: 8:49 AM April 26, 2021 Updated: 10:12 AM April 26, 2021

Fire crews were called to the thatched fire in Thwaite early Monday morning - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Twenty fire crews have been called to a major fire at a thatched building this morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Church Lane, Thwaite shortly after 7.30am.

Fire crews from across Suffolk and Norfolk have attended - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A spokesman for Suffolk fire and rescue said that the force was attending a two-storey thatched property and were using breathing apparatus and ladders to deal with the fire.

Fire crews tackling a major house fire in Thwaite - Credit: Matthew Earth

Crews from across Suffolk and a few appliances from over the border in Norfolk have been called to the scene.

Firefighters on the scene in Thwaite - Credit: Matthew Earth

David Briggs, who was born in the cottage but now lives next door, said it was sad to see the house he "treasures" in flames.

Mr Briggs said: "My wife looked out of the conservatory window and said to me there was smoke coming out of the chimney of the house."

Firefighters have used breathing apparatus while tackling the fire - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Briggs added his wife saw his neighbour trying to battle the flame with his garden hose.

"He had his hosepipe and was trying to spray his hosepipe onto the roof.

"I said it's such a shame as I treasure that old house, I was born there and now live next to it.

"But it will be restored. When it was listed, they said it was built in about 1664. It's full of old beams."