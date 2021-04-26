News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Twenty fire crews called to thatched cottage blaze in Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 8:49 AM April 26, 2021    Updated: 10:12 AM April 26, 2021
Fire crews were called to the thatched fire in Thwaite early Monday morning

Fire crews were called to the thatched fire in Thwaite early Monday morning - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Twenty fire crews have been called to a major fire at a thatched building this morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Church Lane, Thwaite shortly after 7.30am.

Fire crews from across Suffolk and Norfolk have attended

Fire crews from across Suffolk and Norfolk have attended - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A spokesman for Suffolk fire and rescue said that the force was attending a two-storey thatched property and were using breathing apparatus and ladders to deal with the fire. 

Thwaite housefire

Fire crews tackling a major house fire in Thwaite - Credit: Matthew Earth

Crews from across Suffolk and a few appliances from over the border in Norfolk have been called to the scene. 

Thwaite fire scene

Firefighters on the scene in Thwaite - Credit: Matthew Earth

David Briggs, who was born in the cottage but now lives next door, said it was sad to see the house he "treasures" in flames.

Mr Briggs said: "My wife looked out of the conservatory window and said to me there was smoke coming out of the chimney of the house."

Firefighters have used breathing apparatus while tackling the fire

Firefighters have used breathing apparatus while tackling the fire - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Briggs added his wife saw his neighbour trying to battle the flame with his garden hose.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub
  2. 2 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia
  3. 3 Forensics probe pub 'explosion' as three suffer 'life-changing' injuries
  1. 4 Pub could reopen as Toby Carvery or Harvester
  2. 5 Woman fights for life after being found unconscious in street
  3. 6 The oldest things in Suffolk - from schools and bridges to shops and trees
  4. 7 Delays on A14 following motorcyclist crash
  5. 8 Driver arrested after woman in 70s dies in road collision
  6. 9 'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at Portman Road' - Cook on 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon
  7. 10 'Brilliant turnout' as volunteers clean up Suffolk beach

"He had his hosepipe and was trying to spray his hosepipe onto the roof.

"I said it's such a shame as I treasure that old house, I was born there and now live next to it. 

"But it will be restored. When it was listed, they said it was built in about 1664. It's full of old beams."

Mid Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ips

Coronavirus

Ipswich Hospital confirms 'significant' Covid outbreak in past fortnight

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Ben Davenport and Sam Darling in the garden of The Bull Troston

Could this pub be the hottest new place to eat in Suffolk?

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Jack Last enjoyed going on adventures and keeping active.

Family's tribute to 'always smiling' Jack after tragic death aged 27

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon