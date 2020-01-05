Panto season isn't 'behind us' yet

Richard Ashby and Jordan Peck as the Ugly Sisters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An enchanting performance of Cinderella delighted audiences at a Suffolk village's annual winter pantomime this weekend.

The Henley Players in their production of Cinderella Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Henley Players have been putting on productions since 2011 and the director of this year's show, Marina Griggs, has praised the company of amateur performers for their production of Cinderella.

She said: "We have a fantastic group and we really enjoy putting these shows on twice a year.

"Our summer show mainly focuses on our junior cast so this is the big show of the year."

Martin Chalmers as Buttons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Martin Chalmers as Buttons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Henley Community Centre hosted three performances over the weekend, all set against a dazzling wintery backdrop.

The cast have been staging shows at the Henley Community Centre since 2011, with previous hits including Robin Hood and 'Allo' 'allo' and Sleeping Beauty.