Fire engine damaged and crews abused during evacuation of restaurant and cinema

Firefighters at the scene of the chemical incident in Haverhill. Picture: MAG Contributed

Firefighters were abused and their vehicle was damaged, after a cinema and restaurant were evacuated due to a smell of chemicals.

Suffolk Fire Service was called to the Frankie and Benny’s restaurant in Ehringshausen Way, Haverhill, at around 8.30pm on Friday, February 22, after people reported a smell of chemicals coming from a drain. Two appliances from Haverhill attended.

A fire service spokeswoman said eight people had complained of feeling ill. An ambulance was called and they were treated at the scene by paramedics, but did not need any further treatment.

The nearby Cineworld multiplex cinema was also evacuated during the incident.

A police spokesman said they had been called to the scene after “a group of youths were abusive to the crews.” Damage had also been caused to the door mirror of the fire engine.

Police said nobody has been arrested and enquiries are continuing.

The fire service had finished dealing with the incident by about 10.30pm.

Frankie and Benny’s and Cineworld were both open as normal on Saturday. A spokeswoman for Cineworld said that everyone who had been asked to leave the cinema would receive a refund.