Cinema chain Cineworld says impact of coronavirus could leave it unable to pay debts

PUBLISHED: 15:05 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 13 March 2020

Cineworld is concerned about its future Picture: ARCHANT

A popular cinema chain has said that it may be unable to pay its debts as a result of the coronavirus.

Cineworld, which has two locations in Suffolk; one in Ipswich and another in Bury St Edmunds said that it was concerned about potential loss of revenue in the next few months.

The chain said that the spread of Covid-19 could mean it was unable to pay its debts in a worst-case scenario.

It said that while it has so far seen 'minimal impact' from the outbreak, in an extreme and 'unlikely' situation it could lose up to three months of revenues.

Mooky Greidinger, chief executive officer of Cineworld Group, said: 'We are closely monitoring the evolution of Covid-19 and, so far, we have seen minimal impact on our business.

'However, there can be no certainty on its future impact on our activities, hence we are taking measures to ensure that we are prepared for all possible eventualities.'

