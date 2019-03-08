E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Roll up! Roll up! Circus collectables to go under the hammer

PUBLISHED: 15:41 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 27 September 2019

An oil on canvas of 'raising the tent' is listed at £80-£120 Picture: LACY SCOTT & KNIGHT

LACY SCOTT & KNIGHT

The changing face of the circus over the last 100 years will fall under the spotlight of a special auction in Bury St Edmunds.

Posters will be among the items auctioned at the Lacy Scott and Knight circus sale Picture: LACY SCOTT & KNIGHTPosters will be among the items auctioned at the Lacy Scott and Knight circus sale Picture: LACY SCOTT & KNIGHT

Auctioneers Lacy Scott & Knight will be hosting a one-off specialist auction of more than 400 circus, fairground and magic-related collectables on Friday, October 4.

An extensive collection of circus props and posters, magic books and original artwork will go under the hammer at the salerooms in Risbygate Street.

Edward Crichton, partner and auction centre manager, said: "This will be a fascinating auction full of lots that clearly show the diversity and changing nature of circus acts over the years.

Many posters are part of the sale in October Picture: LACY SCOTT & KNIGHTMany posters are part of the sale in October Picture: LACY SCOTT & KNIGHT

"Big names are present such as Chipperfields, Bertram Mills, Gerry Cottle and the state circuses of Moscow and China, as well as lesser-known outfits and unusual shows such as the Circus of Horrors.

"Lacy Scott & Knight are pleased to be able to offer this fabulous selection of circus-related auction items, all of which celebrate a diverse cultural art form and an important collecting area in the future."

The auction contains a large collection of circus posters from the 1920s onwards as well as beautiful carousel 'dobby' horses by Lines Brothers, original artworks and ceramic figurines of performers including Joseph Grimaldi - the most popular dancer and comedian of the Regency era.

There will be a viewing on Thursday, October 3, from 10am-4pm. The fully illustrated catalogue is available to view here.

