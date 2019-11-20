E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Massive circus set up by side of A12 gets under way

PUBLISHED: 16:28 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 20 November 2019

The Fantasia Circus on a visitr to Ipswich in 2016. The circus has now been set up by the side of the A12 at Saxmundham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A major circus set up on the side of the A12 in Suffolk has got under way - with promises of a whole host of fun for all the family.

Circus Fantasia is already visible to drivers passing the A12 at Saxmundham, with massive temporary arena set up at Friday Street Farm car boot sale site.

The antics kick off this evening (Wednesday, November 20) and run until Sunday, November 2, with peformance times at 7pm on weekdays and at 2pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

There is an additional 5pm display of the two-hour live show on Saturday.

Tickets for the event are £6.50 per person, with children going free on the Saturday.

To book tickets, call the box office on 0844 888 9991 or visit www.ticketline.co.uk

