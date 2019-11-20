Massive circus set up by side of A12 gets under way

The Fantasia Circus on a visitr to Ipswich in 2016. The circus has now been set up by the side of the A12 at Saxmundham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A major circus set up on the side of the A12 in Suffolk has got under way - with promises of a whole host of fun for all the family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Circus Fantasia is already visible to drivers passing the A12 at Saxmundham, with massive temporary arena set up at Friday Street Farm car boot sale site.

You may also want to watch:

The antics kick off this evening (Wednesday, November 20) and run until Sunday, November 2, with peformance times at 7pm on weekdays and at 2pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

There is an additional 5pm display of the two-hour live show on Saturday.

Tickets for the event are £6.50 per person, with children going free on the Saturday.

To book tickets, call the box office on 0844 888 9991 or visit www.ticketline.co.uk