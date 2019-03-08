Award-winning circus returns to Clacton Pier

The award-winning circus thrilled crowds at the pier last year Picture: NIGEL BROWN Archant

Clacton Pier's oldest building is set to host the award-winning Circus Fantasia for the third season this summer.

Circus Fantasia is returning to Clacton Pier for the third year from May 25 Picture: NIGEL BROWN Circus Fantasia is returning to Clacton Pier for the third year from May 25 Picture: NIGEL BROWN

The circus will perform twice daily in the Jolly Roger Arena for nine days over Whitsun and then will return for the whole of the school summer holidays.

The Clacton Pier Circus begins on Saturday, May 25 and will run through until June, with shows at 2pm and 4.15pm.

Pier Director Billy Ball said: "The Jolly Roger had been used for storage for around 35 years and we needed to get it back into use and paying its way.

"This is a top quality circus and we have been extremely impressed with the standard of acts they have supplied in the past two years.

"We are delighted to have them back for a third season for what is a thrilling end of the pier show for all the family."

Tickets for the circus are £7 and can be booked here or on the door.