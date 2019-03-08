Sunny

Award-winning circus returns to Clacton Pier

PUBLISHED: 10:14 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 14 May 2019

The award-winning circus thrilled crowds at the pier last year Picture: NIGEL BROWN

The award-winning circus thrilled crowds at the pier last year Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Archant

Clacton Pier's oldest building is set to host the award-winning Circus Fantasia for the third season this summer.

Circus Fantasia is returning to Clacton Pier for the third year from May 25 Picture: NIGEL BROWNCircus Fantasia is returning to Clacton Pier for the third year from May 25 Picture: NIGEL BROWN

The circus will perform twice daily in the Jolly Roger Arena for nine days over Whitsun and then will return for the whole of the school summer holidays.

The Clacton Pier Circus begins on Saturday, May 25 and will run through until June, with shows at 2pm and 4.15pm.

Pier Director Billy Ball said: "The Jolly Roger had been used for storage for around 35 years and we needed to get it back into use and paying its way.

Circus Fantasia is returning to Clacton Pier for the third year Picture: NIGEL BROWNCircus Fantasia is returning to Clacton Pier for the third year Picture: NIGEL BROWN

"This is a top quality circus and we have been extremely impressed with the standard of acts they have supplied in the past two years.

"We are delighted to have them back for a third season for what is a thrilling end of the pier show for all the family."

Tickets for the circus are £7 and can be booked here or on the door.

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Town set to play in German pre-season tournament but Portman Road friendly unlikely

Ipswich Town are unlikely to play a home pre-season friendly this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Long delays on A12 after four vehicle crash

Motorists have been caught in delays after the four vehicle crash in Essex Picture: PC JON HARDY

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

