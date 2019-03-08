E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich-based circus to embark on new tour

PUBLISHED: 11:42 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 27 August 2019

Circus Petite will be touring East Anglia this autumn. Picture: SIMON BALLARD

Circus Petite will be touring East Anglia this autumn. Picture: SIMON BALLARD

simon@thebridgemarketing.co.uk

An Ipswich-based circus will be juggling another busy tour of East Anglia to keep youngsters entertained with their rope walking and hula hooping antics.

Circus Petite - which is the creation of Ipswich-based children's entertainment company, Mr Bean Entertainments - will start their autumn 2019 tour at the Lower Marine Parade Car Park in Dovercourt between September 18 and 22.

They will then visit Elmsett playing fields from September 24 and 29, before going to Parson's Lane Recreation Ground in Littleport, Cambridgeshire between October 1 and 6.

The magical performers will finish with shows at Waldegraves Holiday Park in West Mersea from October 8 to 13.

You may also want to watch:

The world famous clown duo, The Konyots, will join the fun for the final two weeks.

Daniel and David Bean, owners of Mr Bean Entertainments, said in a statement: "We are so excited to be back on tour again this year.

"We had such a fabulous reaction from the people who came last year, and we've upped our game for this year's tour.

"As well as a line-up of exceptionally talented acts, we've got a few surprises that will have the audience smiling from ear to ear."

A British Sign Language interpreter will be present at shows scheduled for Wednesday, September 18 at Dovercourt, Tuesday, September 24 at Elmsett, Tuesday, October 1 at Littleport and Wednesday, October 9 at West Mersea.

