Two Citizens Advice branches to merge in west Suffolk

27 February, 2019 - 15:58
Sudbury Citizens Advice

Sudbury Citizens Advice

Archant

Two Citizens Advice charities in west Suffolk will merge in April, it has been announced.

The independent charity branches in Suffolk West and Newmarket will form Citizens Advice West Suffolk on April 1, and will continue to have offices in Brandon, Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

All offices also offer a telephone advice service for customers.

In a joint statement, chairman of trustees Chris Cadman, from Suffolk West, and Marc Walker, from Newmarket, said the move would “safeguard” the service for the future.

They said: “After careful consideration, we are happy to announce that the two charities will merge at the beginning of April.

“The trustees of both charities are happy that this move will safeguard this wonderful service, and allow it to flourish and continue to give the help to our west Suffolk communities which is so valued by our clients.”

