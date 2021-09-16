News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Inquest into death of Suffolk music producer to be held in Australia

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 12:35 PM September 16, 2021   
The inquest into the death opened at Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

An inquest into the death of music producer Karl Bareham, 37, was adjourned again - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of a Suffolk music producer has been adjourned again ahead of a hearing in Australia. 

Karl Bareham, who was originally from Bury St Edmunds but lived in Toronto, Canada, died during a scuba diving trip off the coast of New South Wales on September 24, 2019. 

The 37-year-old was on tour with Canadian musician Dallas Green, also known as City and Colour, at the time of the incident. 

An inquest into the death opened at Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich last March but was adjourned as the investigation in Australia was ongoing.

Suffolk Coroners' Court heard on Thursday that the diving equipment used by Mr Bareham while in the water had been seized by Australian police. 

The coroners' service in New South Wales will review the case on September 22 ahead of an inquest in Australia on a date to be fixed. 

Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish suspended proceedings until October 20 to review whether an inquest needed to take place in the UK or not. 



Most Read

  1. 1 Daylight dogging makes beauty spot 'no-go area'
  2. 2 Three East Anglian curry houses make final of English Curry Awards
  3. 3 'It was horrific': Grandmother stuck abroad after 40ft castle fall
  1. 4 'We have the quality to go on and win this league' - Burns calls upon fans to keep the faith
  2. 5 Five star cat hotel opens near Bury St Edmunds
  3. 6 Towering views for royal on visit to see completed £4m Suffolk project
  4. 7 'Keep the faith' - Town fans on poor start and what needs to change
  5. 8 From favourites to outsiders - odds on Town winning League One drift widely
  6. 9 Mike Bacon: Oh, what have we done to deserve this?
  7. 10 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Norwood scores to give Town an early goal.

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town beaten as young Hammers punish Blues

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Alan Brazil arrives at the Radio Academy Arqiva Hall of Fame Fellowship honours event at The Savoy i

Alan Brazil set to return to radio after heart operation

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Alliyah Bell (left) was involved in a collision with a car in Colchester last weekend

Essex Live

'Fly high gorgeous girl' - Alliyah, 17, dies after collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Overturned lorry on the A12 roundabout in Martlesham near Tesco PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live | Updated

A12 set to reopen eight hours after lorry overturns

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon