Inquest into death of Suffolk music producer to be held in Australia

Published: 12:35 PM September 16, 2021

An inquest into the death of music producer Karl Bareham, 37, was adjourned again - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of a Suffolk music producer has been adjourned again ahead of a hearing in Australia.

Karl Bareham, who was originally from Bury St Edmunds but lived in Toronto, Canada, died during a scuba diving trip off the coast of New South Wales on September 24, 2019.

The 37-year-old was on tour with Canadian musician Dallas Green, also known as City and Colour, at the time of the incident.

An inquest into the death opened at Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich last March but was adjourned as the investigation in Australia was ongoing.

Suffolk Coroners' Court heard on Thursday that the diving equipment used by Mr Bareham while in the water had been seized by Australian police.

The coroners' service in New South Wales will review the case on September 22 ahead of an inquest in Australia on a date to be fixed.

Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish suspended proceedings until October 20 to review whether an inquest needed to take place in the UK or not.







