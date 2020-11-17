Probe continues after ‘beautiful friend’ died in scuba diving incident

The inquest into the death of Karl Bareham was delayed at Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

An inquest into the death of a Suffolk music producer who died in a scuba diving incident in Australia has been delayed as police continue an investigation.

Karl Bareham, originally from Bury St Edmunds, died after he got into difficulties in the water off the coast of New South Wales on September 24 last year.

An inquest into the 37-year-old’s death was opened in March at Suffolk Coroners’ Court in Ipswich, with the court hearing that Australian authorities had seized the diving equipment Mr Bareham was using at the time of the accident.

His body was subsequently repatriated to the UK.

Mr Bareham, who was born in Bury St Edmunds, worked in the music industry and lived in Toronto, Canada.

He worked as the producer for City and Colour, the recording name of singer-songwriter Dallas Green, who is also known as a singer and guitarist in the band Alexisonfire.

Mr Bareham produced a number of City and Colour’s albums and was a sound engineer for his live performances.

He was in Australia preparing for City and Colour’s performance at Brisbane Festival at the end of September when he went scuba diving with friends.

A social media post by City and Colour shortly after the incident described Mr Bareham as a “beautiful friend”.

The post said: “Our lives are forever changed.

“Three days ago we lost our dear friend and brother Karl Bareham to a tragic accident.

“He was so loved and such an important part of this family - my compatriot for 16 years, next to me in the studio and on the road.

“After a difficult few days we made the decision to continue on with the shows. He would want us to be together during this terrible time. We’ll carry on in celebration of our beautiful friend.”

The inquest was adjourned until July 23, though this date was later pushed back to November.

On Tuesday, coroner Christopher Long said Australian police were continuing to investigate the incident and that criminal proceedings were being “considered”.

He added: “I consider, in those circumstances, that it is appropriate to suspend the matter.”

The inquest is set to take place on March 11 next year.

