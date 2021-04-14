News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Probe continues after Suffolk music producer died in scuba diving incident

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:30 AM April 14, 2021   
The inquest into the death was held at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Karl Bareham died in a scuba diving incident in Australia in September 2019, Suffolk Coroners' Court heard (file photo) - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of Suffolk music producer Karl Bareham in Australia has been delayed as police continue their investigation into the incident.

Mr Bareham, who was originally from Bury St Edmunds but lived in Toronto, Canada, died after getting into difficulties while scuba diving off the coast of New South Wales on September 24, 2019.

The 37-year-old was on tour with Dallas Green, better known by his stage name of City and Colour, at the time of incident.

An inquest into the death opened at Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich last March but was adjourned as an investigation in Australia was ongoing.

The court heard on Tuesday that Australian police had seized the equipment Mr Bareham was using while in the water and were considering criminal proceedings.

The coroners' service in New South Wales is also considering whether an inquest will be held in Australia.

You may also want to watch:

Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish suspended the inquest to resume at Suffolk Coroners' Court on September 16.


Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Live: Town beaten 3-0 after Harrop's red card
  2. 2 Cyclist dies after collision with car in Bury St Edmunds
  3. 3 Antiques Roadtrip star opens new Suffolk antiques shop
  1. 4 Cafe owner 'very emotional' after mystery customer leaves £500 for staff
  2. 5 'Our supporters are tired and bored of us' - Cook on 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
  3. 6 Ipswich Town closing in on appointment of new chief executive
  4. 7 'Buzz' about town as pub prepares to reopen under new family management
  5. 8 Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following A14 crash
  6. 9 'I am delighted to be joining. There is a lot of hard work that lies ahead' - Town's new CEO Ashton confirmed
  7. 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

police in cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Suffolk Live | Video

Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Video

National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge...

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Metcalf

Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Updated

Woman dies after car collides with tree in Leiston

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus