Probe continues after Suffolk music producer died in scuba diving incident

April 14, 2021

An inquest into the death of Suffolk music producer Karl Bareham in Australia has been delayed as police continue their investigation into the incident.

Mr Bareham, who was originally from Bury St Edmunds but lived in Toronto, Canada, died after getting into difficulties while scuba diving off the coast of New South Wales on September 24, 2019.

The 37-year-old was on tour with Dallas Green, better known by his stage name of City and Colour, at the time of incident.

An inquest into the death opened at Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich last March but was adjourned as an investigation in Australia was ongoing.

The court heard on Tuesday that Australian police had seized the equipment Mr Bareham was using while in the water and were considering criminal proceedings.

The coroners' service in New South Wales is also considering whether an inquest will be held in Australia.

Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish suspended the inquest to resume at Suffolk Coroners' Court on September 16.



