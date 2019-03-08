E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Typhoon jet wows crowds at Clacton Airshow

PUBLISHED: 16:49 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 22 August 2019

Thousands of people enjoyed the Clacton air show in the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of people enjoyed the Clacton air show in the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Tens of thousands of aviation enthusiasts joined holidaymakers on Clacton's sunshine coast for the first day of the resort's 28th airshow.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was a highlight of the Clacton air show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was a highlight of the Clacton air show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Organisers of the free event - the largest public show in Essex - believe that the near-perfect weather and varied programme of flying brought huge numbers of visitors to the resort.

Displays taking part in the air show include aerobatic team The Blades, a Typhoon jet, and the dazzling lights and pyrotechnics in the twilight flights including crowd favourite Otto from O'Brien's Flying Circus.

You may also want to watch:

And the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight featuring historic Spitfires and Hurricanes was a great crowd-pleaser.

Thousands of people enjoyed the Clacton air show in the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThousands of people enjoyed the Clacton air show in the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alex Porter from Tendring District Council said: "There is a brilliant line-up planned for this year's show, and I am really excited to watch the displays unfold in the skies above Clacton beach,"

By the end of Friday's second day of the airshow, organisers expect up to 250,000 people will have headed to Clacton to see the show over the sea.

As well as the flying displays, which featured aerobatic displays as well as historic aircraft and the RAF's most modern fighter, the event also offers visitors the chance to buy merchandise - and is a popular introduction to the resort's busy bank holiday weekend.

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Inquiry to be held into how dead bodies went undiscovered for months

Eamonn O’'Nolan, Woodbridge mayor, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Combine harvester explodes causing ‘wall of fire’ through field

The combine harvester was left gutted by the fire Picture: FAYE LENEY

Several miles of traffic as oil spill closes A14

An oil spillage has closed the A14 eastbound near Woolpit. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

I don’t want to have a good view at Bolton – Carl Marston’s Travels with Town

Ipswich Town skipper Matt Holland grapples with Bolton's Michael Ricketts during Town's 4-1 defeat in April, 2002. It was Holland's most

Why you need to arrive early for Ed Sheeran’s concerts – plus first glimpse of stage

First glimpse of the stage for the Chantry Park concerts Picture: STEPHEN BAILEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists