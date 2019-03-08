Typhoon jet wows crowds at Clacton Airshow

Thousands of people enjoyed the Clacton air show in the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Tens of thousands of aviation enthusiasts joined holidaymakers on Clacton's sunshine coast for the first day of the resort's 28th airshow.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was a highlight of the Clacton air show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was a highlight of the Clacton air show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Organisers of the free event - the largest public show in Essex - believe that the near-perfect weather and varied programme of flying brought huge numbers of visitors to the resort.

Displays taking part in the air show include aerobatic team The Blades, a Typhoon jet, and the dazzling lights and pyrotechnics in the twilight flights including crowd favourite Otto from O'Brien's Flying Circus.

And the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight featuring historic Spitfires and Hurricanes was a great crowd-pleaser.

Alex Porter from Tendring District Council said: "There is a brilliant line-up planned for this year's show, and I am really excited to watch the displays unfold in the skies above Clacton beach,"

By the end of Friday's second day of the airshow, organisers expect up to 250,000 people will have headed to Clacton to see the show over the sea.

As well as the flying displays, which featured aerobatic displays as well as historic aircraft and the RAF's most modern fighter, the event also offers visitors the chance to buy merchandise - and is a popular introduction to the resort's busy bank holiday weekend.