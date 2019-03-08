Thousands flock to Clacton as thrilling airshow gets underway

Clacton Air Show Picture: PAUL CHAPMAN (c) copyright citizenside.com

Tens of thousands of aviation enthusiasts will flock to Clacton today to enjoy the thrills of one of the UK's most exciting airshows.

Clacton Air Show 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Clacton Air Show 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The spectacular display will get underway at 11am, concluding the first day of entertainment at 9pm before it all happens again on Friday, from 11am to 5pm.

The main flights at the free show include: The Blades Aerobatic Team, Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, Team Raven, Ultimate Warbird Flights, Slingsby T67 Firefly, RAF Tucano, Strikemaster, FireFlies Aerobatic Display Team, the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight featuring a Hurricane, Spitfire and Lancaster bomber, OTTO the Helicopter, Bronco Demo Team, T33 Shooting Star, Norwegian MiG 15, Piper Cub and an RAF Typhoon which will only feature on Friday.

The first day will also feature one of the most popular attractions of the two day festival.

Night flights will start at around 7.30pm. The event will also include a twilight drop by the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, whose performance will include formations, trailing smoke and flags.

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Also in the night flight line-up are OTTO the Helicopter from O'Brien's Flying Circus, the FireFlies and a Piper Cub.

After the twilight flights, there will be a spectacular firework display on Clacton Pier.

Sadly the Red Arrows are not taking part this year as they are touring North America, but organisers hope they will return in 2020.

Official programmes will have full details of flights and timings.

Tendring District Council has also just launched a new "Love Tendring" events app, which is helping people to keep up to date with the latest flight announcements.

The main official car park is the Orange Priority Car Park, run by the Rotary Club of Clacton on Sea.

There will be a food court on the West Greensward, with a wide range of refreshments.

For more information and updates visit the Clacton Air Show website.