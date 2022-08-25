Fire breaks out in Red Arrows flight simulator at coastal airshow

A fire has broken out at the Red Arrows flight simulator at the Clacton Airshow - Credit: Ginette May

A fire has broken out in a Red Arrows flight simulator at the Clacton Airshow.

Firefighters tackled the blaze as smoke could be seen coming out of the simulator on Thursday afternoon.

People watched on as firefighters attended the incident - Credit: Ginette May

There have been no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire.

The actual Red Arrows, the RAF's aerobatics display team, were scheduled to soar in the sky over Clacton as part of the air show over Thursday and Friday.

Smoke seen coming out of the flight simulator at the Clacton Airshow - Credit: Ginette May

In June, the Red Arrows flew over Suffolk as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.