Fire breaks out in Red Arrows flight simulator at coastal airshow
Published: 3:15 PM August 25, 2022
- Credit: Ginette May
A fire has broken out in a Red Arrows flight simulator at the Clacton Airshow.
Firefighters tackled the blaze as smoke could be seen coming out of the simulator on Thursday afternoon.
There have been no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire.
The actual Red Arrows, the RAF's aerobatics display team, were scheduled to soar in the sky over Clacton as part of the air show over Thursday and Friday.
In June, the Red Arrows flew over Suffolk as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.