Man arrested in police raid on suspicion of modern slavery
PUBLISHED: 11:12 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 16 July 2020
A man from Clacton has been arrested as part of an investigation by Essex Police’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit.
Warrants were executed across Essex on Wednesday, July 15 and 10 people were arrested on suspicion of various offences, including modern slavery offences, drugs offences and human trafficking.
One of the warrants was carried out in St John’s Road, in Clacton. A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing a modern slavery offence, arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploit, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, cultivation of cannabis and extracting electricity.
At a separate address in Melbourne Road, Clacton, officers found a cannabis farm in three bedrooms on the upper floor of a house. More than 100 plants were recovered, estimated to be worth a four-figure sum once distributed.
The operation was led Led by the Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit, officers from the Operational Support Group, North Operation Raptor and the Serious and Organised Crime Unit.
Five people were safeguarded during the operation.
