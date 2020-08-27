E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Knife-wielding man who robbed mum and baby in Asda is jailed

PUBLISHED: 16:43 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 27 August 2020

Charlie Anderson has been jailed for five years and 10 months following the robbery Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Charlie Anderson has been jailed for five years and 10 months following the robbery Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

A knife-wielding robber who stole from a young woman who was out with her four-month-old baby in a supermarket car park has been jailed.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, had finished shopping at the Asda supermaket in Bull Hill Road, Clacton at around 11.20am January 16 when she was approached by knife-wielding robber Charlie Anderson.

Anderson had got into the back of her car, where he threatened her and demanded she take him to The Ship pub nearby.

On arrival, Anderson stole a three-figure sum of cash and the victim’s phone before fleeing the scene.

The victim drove to the police station and reported the incident. Officers later found her phone in a drain.

CCTV images of the man in question were released by police as they looked to get him off the streets.

The next day, while carrying out enquiries in the Old Road area of the town, officers saw a man matching his description and arrested him on suspicion of robbery.

Anderson, 24, of no fixed address, was later charged with robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

He admitted the charges when appearing before Chelmsford Crown Court on February 18. He appeared before the same court again on Wednesday, August 19, where he was jailed for five years an 10 months, with an extended licence for a further three years.

Sergeant Phil Terry, from Clacton CID, said Essex is a safer place now Anderson has been put behind bars.

Sgt Terry said: “This would have been a terrifying ordeal for the victim, particularly as she had her child in the car with her at the time.

“Charlie Anderson showed little regard for the victim or her child, instead threatened her and stole from her.

“He is clearly a dangerous individual and Essex is a safer place now he’s behind bars.”

Sgt Terry added he is glad Anderson admitted to his crimes, so that the victim did not have to relive the horrors of the incident during a trial.

Sgt Terry said: “He did at least admit his crimes meaning the victim did not have to relive what happened through a trial.”

