Girl punched, kicked and robbed in park

PUBLISHED: 16:42 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 18 August 2019

A teenage girl was assaulted in Burrsville Park, off Burrs Road in Clacton on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A teenage girl was attacked and robbed in what Essex Police are treating as a "targeted incident" in Burrsville Park, Clacton.

Police were called at around 5.40pm on Friday to reports a young girl had been approached by two people - described as a teenage boy and a girl.

The victim reported that the girl pulled her hair, hit her with a plank of wood and kicked her numerous times while she was on the floor.

Officers understand the boy was filming the incident, before punching the victim.

They left the scene with the girl's phone, bank card and her bag, which had an iPad inside.

The victim was taken to hospital for cuts and bruises to her face.

Detectives believe it was a targeted attack and are now appealing for witnesses.

To help police, call Clacton CID on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

