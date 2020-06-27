Knife man wearing surgical mask knocked unconscious after trying to stab a walker
PUBLISHED: 22:13 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 22:13 27 June 2020
Archant
A masked man was knocked out attempting to stab a man in Clacton early on Saturday morning.
The victim was walking along the Lower Promenade between the pier and neighbouring resort Holland-on-Sea at 6.30am when he was approached by a man wearing a surgical mask.
You may also want to watch:
The suspect lunged at the walker with a knife and was knocked unconscious when the victim defended himself.
Police are now appealing for witnesses who saw the man lying down, or leaving the area with a facial wound.
He is desscribed as being white, aged in his mid-20s, of medium build and was wearing a Puma tracksuit, a black hoodie and Nike trainers.
Anyone with any information should ring Clacton CID and quote crime reference number 42/93813/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.