E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Knife man wearing surgical mask knocked unconscious after trying to stab a walker

PUBLISHED: 22:13 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 22:13 27 June 2020

A masked and hooded man was knocked out after attempting to stab someone in Clacton Picture: ARCHANT

A masked and hooded man was knocked out after attempting to stab someone in Clacton Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A masked man was knocked out attempting to stab a man in Clacton early on Saturday morning.

The victim was walking along the Lower Promenade between the pier and neighbouring resort Holland-on-Sea at 6.30am when he was approached by a man wearing a surgical mask.

You may also want to watch:

The suspect lunged at the walker with a knife and was knocked unconscious when the victim defended himself.

Police are now appealing for witnesses who saw the man lying down, or leaving the area with a facial wound.

He is desscribed as being white, aged in his mid-20s, of medium build and was wearing a Puma tracksuit, a black hoodie and Nike trainers.

Anyone with any information should ring Clacton CID and quote crime reference number 42/93813/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Knife man wearing surgical mask knocked unconscious after trying to stab a walker

A masked and hooded man was knocked out after attempting to stab someone in Clacton Picture: ARCHANT

Born in lockdown – the babies bringing joy to families during the pandemic

Maeve, Finley and Elsiemay were all born during lockdown. Credit: HOLLY ALGAR/MEG EMENY/SOPHIA SOUTHEY

Three men arrested after searches in north Essex

The number of drug offences recorded in Suffolk has risen during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I felt empty and horrible’ - great-grandmother devastated after weed killer poured over garden

Marie's lawn after weed killer was allegedly poured over it Picture: LIZA PUTWAIN

Pub launches luxury ‘dining pods’ ahead of post-lockdown reopening

Three dining pods will be open from July 4 at the Anchor Inn in Nayland, offering people who are shielding a safe space to dine in the summer evenings. Picture: ANCHOR INN